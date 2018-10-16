Model Airplane News Celebrates Our 90th Anniversary

Inspiring readers since 1929, Model Airplane News was there right at the beginning. It was 1929 and during the golden age of flying when our founder, George C. Johnson, launched the magazine. This era was one that inspired adventure. Higher, faster, farther—record-setting pilots with their radical new airplanes were the heroes for several generations of young people. And Model Airplane News was the information pipeline that helped bring so many people into the new field of model flight.

According to CEO Louis DeFrancesco, “Very few magazine brands can boast this success and longevity. We are proud of our amazing history and talented team, and we will continue to drive the RC airplane market and excite new generations of enthusiasts into the 21st century.”

Fast-forward 90 years and Model Airplane News has now grown into an iconic brand that continues to keep pace with modeling and media trends. A changing media landscape has given Model Airplane News the opportunity to engage readers with high-quality content anytime, anywhere through digital, social, and print channels.

Here’s to another 90 years of RC Flight!