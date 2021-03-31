ZAP 900x250

Monster 58% Scale Zlin Z-526

In the mid-1960s, the Z-526 AFS was the last in a whole series of special aerobatic aircraft the Moravan works derived from their trainer at the time. So the Z-526 Trener was turned into the Z-526 AFS Akrobat Special.

This amazing 58% scale Z-526 piloted by Zdenek Hulka at the Megaflug show at Göttingen, Germany is an amazing performer. With a takeoff weight of 216.05 pounds and has a wingspan of 14.75 feet. It is powered by a ZDZ 4-cylinder 420cc in-line gas engine. Video courtesy of  RC MEDIA WORLD

 

