Monster Bronco’s First Flight

Talk about first-flight jitters! Watch as Jörg Albrecht takes his slightly smaller than half-scale OV-10 Bronco out for its first flight and technical inspection.The 192-inch-span, built-up model weighs 210 pounds and is powered by two JetCat SPT 10 Turboprop turbines. Jörg designed the plane as well as its gears and brakes. Special thanks to Matthias Kerstan for making the video and to RCScaleAirplanes for posting it.