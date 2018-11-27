Museum Modeling at its Best

Master model builder and Model Airplane News contributor Ron Peterka, checked in with us recently to bring us up to date on an interesting project. Ron, who recently received his 25 year pin from the San Diego Air & Space Museum and the model shop just finished its most recent assignment of a 12-foot wingspan WW II Boeing B-17G bomber which now hangs on display in the WW II exhibit at the main museum building.

The model was built from Don Smith plans and is about 1:9 scale. A laser cut kit was purchased to reduce the time required for construction since the model shop is only open for about three days a week. Hence, the long build time by the three or four volunteer modelers working on the B-17. Don and the rest of the builders took great pride in modeling the “Outhouse Mouse”, a real life bomber that flew 125 missions over Europe, with 10 missions over Berlin, (shown in red on the mission markings). The model is unusual in that is displayed in-flight with its bomb bay doors open and three 500 lb. bombs being dropped. The completed model weighs 45 pounds and is painted with custom mixed latex house paint thinned with windshield washer fluid. The custom made aircraft markings are from Callies Graphics. Model Builders are: Ron Peterka, David Weeks, Gayle Boddy & William Simmons.