So, will you be flying this weekend?

Join the Academy of Model Aeronautics Foundation in celebrating model aviation for the sixth annual National Model Aviation Day, August 11, 2018. National Model Aviation Day was created to encourage clubs to celebrate the hobby and share it with the public. AMA chartered clubs have also been asked to conduct a fundraiser to provide assistance to a worthy cause. The AMA is devoted to inspiring the young and young-at-heart to pursue a hobby that will inspire creativity and advanced learning through the use of hands-on applications. The purposes of the Foundation is be to fund raise and make grants to AMA to support its charitable and educational programs and services.

The gang from the Central CT RC Club, Farmington, CT are active participant in the Model Aviation Day celebration!

Why celebrate #ModelAviationDay?

This is our hobby’s national holiday! One day a year when all AMA members should go out to fly and celebrate model flying. It’s so easy to participate. All you have to do is sign up on the National Model Aviation Day website, www.nationalmodelaviationday.org.

This year’s charity is the AMA Foundation. As a supporter of AMA’s benevolent programs, your organization will help the AMA to inspire youth to get active in model flying, provide scholarships to students, award grants to clubs seeking assistance, and help support the national flying site at the International Aeromodeling Center in Muncie, Indiana.

Each registered club receives stickers, is listed on the national event map. National Model Aviation Day is a great opportunity for clubs to promote their groups with local and state governments by requesting a city, county, or state proclamation.

We are all in this together! Model flying is our sport, hobby, and something we want to continue for years. This day receives a lot of positive publicity and shows the media and the public how great model flying is.