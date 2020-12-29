Navy Cub on Skis

Matt Morley of Mahtomedi, MN, sent us this photo of his HobbyKing Navy Cub modified and outfitted with skis. He commented, “Oh my gosh they work so well. What a joy to fly. I flew off of White Bear Lake in MN. No snow yet so it was fun to ski around on the ice.” It is powered by a Saito FG-21 engine. Thanks again. What a great project to keep flying all year round. Matt,read and followed our “Easy Scratch Built Snow Skis” post by Roy Vallencourt to build his set of skis.
https://www.modelairplanenews.com/easy-scratch-built-skis-get-ready-for-snow/