New 12 foot Telemaster kit — the return of a classic!

The 12′ Telemaster kit is a total re-engineering of the classic 12′ Tele, but the only things that are the same is the Telemaster name and wingspan. Everything has been re-worked for ease of construction and assembly both in the build process and more importantly at the flying field. We are using a 2-piece wing design that slides onto an aluminum spar joiner and locks securely in place without the need for any tools or loose parts. The struts are equally easy and quick to install, again no loose parts to drop or forget, just rotate the base into position and snap the upper strut ends to the wing attachment, it takes less than 3 minutes to assemble and even less time to disassemble.

$899.99 (Due early November)