New Electric Jet Rally

The Imperial RC Club, is getting ready to host their first annual Florida E-Jet Fest at the club’s local RC field. The date for this new Jet-In is February 8 thru 10, 2019.

If you need even more of an excuse to enjoy the weather in Florida, the event will also have three events you can compete for.

These include:

Best Scale Jet (combined static and flight score)

Best Static Jet

Best Scale Flight

So mark your calendars, like everything else the Imperial RC Club is involved in, this is going to be a great RC event to attend.