New from Legend Hobby: 20cc Ultimate Bipe

ULTIMATE BIPLANE 20cc ARF – SEA389

The Seagull Ultimate Biplane 20cc ARF is a well-designed, sturdily constructed airplane that offers terrific 3D performance, thanks in part to its conventional lightweight airframe and upgraded hardware pack.

You won’t find a biplane this size anywhere else, so latch on to this unique performer. Features include lightweight laser-cut all-wood construction, a sharp Oracover/UltraCote trim scheme, factory-installed all-wood

twin ailerons, elevator and rudder halves in the horizontal and vertical stabs, magnetic canopy hatch and more.

Features:

High quality balsa and plywood, these make light weight construction and carbon fiber tubes provides a lightweight airframe that is ridged and strong in all the right places

Plug in upper and lower wings with pinned inter-plane struts for easy storage and transportation

Factory finished in genuine Oracover film with eye-catching high-visibility color scheme

Precise aerobatics and 3D performance

Custom G10 control horns for optimized throw and precision

All linkages use ball links for added control/security

Factory painted fiberglass engine cowl and wheel pants

Full hardware pack included

Includes electric conversion kit

Oracover Covering Colors:

Oracover Fluorescent Blue 21-051

Oracover Silver 21-091

Oracover Blue Corsair 21-019

Needed To Complete

20cc Gas Engine

Fuel Line

6-Channel Radio System with 6 Digital Servos

Propeller

2.75″ (70mm) Spinner

Wingspan :138cm……………………..54.3in.

Wing area : 64dm2………………….992sq.in.

Length : 151cm…………………….59.4in.

Weight : 4.2-4.8kg…………9.2 – 10.6lbs.

Engine : 15cc-20cc Gas Engine

Radio : 6 channels with 6 digital servos.

Flying skill level: Intermediate/advanced.

* Servos, radio gear, engines/motor/batteries , not included***

