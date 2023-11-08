New from Legend Hobby: 20cc Ultimate Bipe

ULTIMATE BIPLANE 20cc ARF – SEA389
The Seagull Ultimate Biplane 20cc ARF is a well-designed, sturdily constructed airplane that offers terrific 3D performance, thanks in part to its conventional lightweight airframe and upgraded hardware pack.
You won’t find a biplane this size anywhere else, so latch on to this unique performer. Features include lightweight laser-cut all-wood construction, a sharp Oracover/UltraCote trim scheme, factory-installed all-wood
twin ailerons, elevator and rudder halves in the horizontal and vertical stabs, magnetic canopy hatch and more.
Features:
High quality balsa and plywood, these make light weight construction and carbon fiber tubes provides a lightweight airframe that is ridged and strong in all the right places
Plug in upper and lower wings with pinned inter-plane struts for easy storage and transportation
Factory finished in genuine Oracover film with eye-catching high-visibility color scheme
Precise aerobatics and 3D performance
Custom G10 control horns for optimized throw and precision
All linkages use ball links for added control/security
Factory painted fiberglass engine cowl and wheel pants
Full hardware pack included
Includes electric conversion kit
Oracover Covering Colors:
Oracover Fluorescent Blue 21-051
Oracover Silver 21-091
Oracover Blue Corsair 21-019
Needed To Complete
20cc Gas Engine
Fuel Line
6-Channel Radio System with 6 Digital Servos
Propeller
2.75″ (70mm) Spinner
Wingspan :138cm……………………..54.3in.
Wing area : 64dm2………………….992sq.in.
Length : 151cm…………………….59.4in.
Weight : 4.2-4.8kg…………9.2 – 10.6lbs.
Engine : 15cc-20cc Gas Engine
Radio : 6 channels with 6 digital servos.
Flying skill level: Intermediate/advanced.
* Servos, radio gear, engines/motor/batteries , not included***
Available @ www.www.legendhobby.com