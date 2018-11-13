New P-47s from VQ Warbirds

Know for their easy to build and fun to fly warbird ARFs, we’ve just received a new mission report from VQ Warbirds. Two new additions to the VQ Warbirds line up are the P-47B “TOUCH OF TEXAS” and the P-47D “HAIRLESS JOE”
Both of these ARF warbirds are suitable for either electric or glow power and features include:
– All Balsa and lite-ply construction
– Fully covered in weathered detail
– Fiberglass Cowling
– Hand painted pilot
– Control surfaces pre-hinged and installed
-Flaps
-Battery Pack Hatch Integrated Into Fuselage
Specifications:
- Wingspan: 58″
- Fuselage Length: 48″
- Weight: ~ 6.0- 6.5 lbs
- Engine req: .46 2 stroke, .70 4 stroke or equivalent electric power
- Radio req: 6 channel w/ 6-7 servos
Included are: Wheels, servo trays, engine mounts, fuel tank, fiberglass cowling, radiator air scoop, spinner, decals and all hardware. *Does not include: retracts, radio equipment, motor/engine, glue, aluminum wheels or silicone fuel line.
for more information go to: vqwarbirds.com