New P-47s from VQ Warbirds

Gerry Yarrish
Know for their easy to build and fun to fly warbird ARFs, we’ve just received a new mission report from VQ Warbirds. Two new additions to the VQ Warbirds line up are the P-47B “TOUCH OF TEXAS” and the P-47D “HAIRLESS JOE

Both of these ARF warbirds are suitable for either electric or glow power and features include:

– All Balsa and lite-ply construction

– Fully covered in weathered detail

– Fiberglass Cowling

– Hand painted pilot

– Control surfaces pre-hinged and installed

-Flaps

-Battery Pack Hatch Integrated Into Fuselage

Specifications:

  • Wingspan:  58″
  • Fuselage Length:  48″
  • Weight: ~ 6.0- 6.5 lbs
  • Engine req: .46  2 stroke, .70 4 stroke or equivalent electric power
  • Radio req: 6 channel w/ 6-7 servos

Included are: Wheels, servo trays, engine mounts, fuel tank, fiberglass cowling, radiator air scoop, spinner, decals and all hardware. *Does not include: retracts, radio equipment, motor/engine, glue, aluminum wheels or silicone fuel line.

for more information go to: vqwarbirds.com

Updated: November 13, 2018 — 2:50 PM
