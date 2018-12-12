Gigantic Aluminum Overcast — 19ft. B-17 Flying Fortress Takes Flight

When it comes to WW II bombers, the B-17 Flying Fortress is the recognized icon for all heavy bombers This video shows off the giant scale RC “Aluminum Overcast” B-17, piloted by Peter Pfeffer “Peda” Maßstab. The 1/5.6-scale Flying Fortress has a 19 foot wingspan, is 14 feet long and took four years to build.

Over 41 inches tall at the top of the vertical fin, the impressive bomber is built using traditional balsa and plywood construction techniques, has scale retractable landing gear and flaps and weighs in at 187 pounds. Powered by four 42cc gas engines, the radio gear is from Weatronic.

Video courtesy of RC Scale Aircraft.