Gigantic Aluminum Overcast — 19ft. B-17 Flying Fortress Takes Flight

Gerry Yarrish
3 Comments
When it comes to WW II bombers, the B-17 Flying Fortress is the recognized icon for all heavy bombers This video shows off the giant scale RC “Aluminum Overcast” B-17, piloted by Peter Pfeffer “Peda” Maßstab. The 1/5.6-scale Flying Fortress has a 19 foot wingspan, is 14 feet long and took four years to build.

Over 41 inches tall at the top of the vertical fin, the impressive bomber is built using traditional balsa and plywood construction techniques, has scale retractable landing gear and flaps and weighs in at 187 pounds. Powered by four 42cc gas engines, the radio gear is from Weatronic.

Video courtesy of RC Scale Aircraft.

 

Updated: December 12, 2018 — 12:46 PM
3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Mike Swan

    That was great. The plane looked like a full size bomber taking off and flying. It was smooth. I loved it.
    Mike Swan
    Denver RC Eagles
    Cherry Creek State Park

    Reply
  2. Mott

    Put some radial engines in it, Still a VERY cool build!

    Reply
  3. Harry J

    A real Pro and areal winner. Harry J

    Reply

