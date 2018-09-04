MAN Site membership 900x250
New for Premium Members — Aerial Wildlife Research

Gerry Yarrish
Wildlife photographer and conservationist Ole Jørgen Liodden has used the Intel Falcon 8+ system to help him track polar-bear communities in the Arctic and acquire information on their behavior patterns. His efforts will provide wildlife and environmental researchers with accurate, reliable data captured in a safe and efficient way. Tracking the polar bears’ behavior, breeding, feeding, and migration habits with the use of his camera drones helps scientists understand not only the effects of climate change on the Arctic but also the health of the entire planet.

Updated: September 4, 2018 — 2:35 PM
