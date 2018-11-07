New for Premium Members — Aileron Differential –The secret to coordinated turns

When it comes to setting up airplanes, one of the most important things to get right is Aileron Differential. Being able to fly proper coordinated turns all depends on the type of airplane you are flying. The difference between 3D aerobatic airplanes and vintage WW I biplanes can be very big. This article highlights how to setup and then test fly your airplane to make sure you get the settings dialed in correctly. Excellent information for beginner pilots wondering why the nose of their plane skids out of turns, world class aerobatic champion John Glezellis explains it all.

