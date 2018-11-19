New for Premium Members — Demystifying Soldering

For expert advice on soldering, don’t miss John Kauk’s article, Demystifying How to Solder Connectors” on our Premium Member site. John writes, “Setting up a new electric-powered model, and sometimes maintaining an older one, often requires installing new motor or battery connectors. Previously I discussed some of the different types of connectors available, so this time we’ll cover installing them. The various bullet connectors, such as Horizon’s EC and Castle Creations’ plugs, have a small cup on the end into which the wire is soldered. Blade or flat-plate connectors, like the Deans Ultra and Hobbico’s Star plugs, require soldering, too, but require a slightly different technique. Finally, the Anderson Powerpoles I’ve used for many years can either be soldered or, better yet, crimped onto the leads.”

