New For Premium Members — E-Flite P-51D Mustang 1.2m Review Videos

If you are looking for a great new warbird to add to your RC squadron, the new 1.2 meter (48 inch span), Bind-n-Fly P-51D Mustang from E-Flight is just what you’re looking for.With plenty of scale detail, this easy to assemble warbird takes only minutes to put together. Molded of rugged EPO foam, the Mustang comes with functional flaps and features factory installed electric retractable landing gear.

All you need to add is your own DSXM compatible transmitter and a 3S 2200mAh LiPo flight battery pack. Watch for a complete review in the upcoming November issue of MAN.

We just posted two test flight and review videos for this awesome warbird and if you would like to see them and other “members only” exclusive content, Click Here to subscribe to the Model Airplane News Premium site.