New for Premium Members

Fly the Inverted Circle — Always a showstopper

Flying an aerobatic aircraft inverted can be challenging. Typically, this is because you need to push on the elevator stick to apply down-elevator to maintain altitude, which may seem odd at first. Depending on the bank angle that is established at the start of the maneuver, rudder input is also needed to maintain altitude as higher bank angles require larger amounts of rudder. Like all things in life, though, these control inputs will become second nature with proper practice techniques.

To read more of this article and other exclusive “Members Only” online content, Click Here and subscribe to the Model Airplane News Premium Site.