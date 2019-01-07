New for Premium Members — Giant Scale WW I Nieuport 24

Model Airplane News editor Gerry Yarrish is an active RC model builder and is constantly working on something in his workshop. This workshop update shows some details from his current project a giant scale WW I Nieuport 24 French biplane. Built to a scale of 27.5% Gerry’s N24 is a traditional build albeit a big one. Here are some photos from this past weekend.

This past weekend, Gerry assembled and setup all the attachment brackets and hard-points for the Nieuport’s tail surfaces.

