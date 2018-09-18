New for Premium Members — Home grown decals

While finishing scale RC models, it can be difficult to find the proper decals you need for a specific project. Sure, there are plenty of vinyl stick-on graphics packages available in many different sizes for popular aircraft like the P-51 Mustang or the F4U Corsair, but searching for insignia-like nose art for your scale model can be frustrating.

Why not try to make your own? The supplies you need are readily available and included some water-transfer decal paper, an inkjet color printer, and some clear coat spray paint. The vast majority of printers found online are the color ink jet types. Ink jet printers work very well for this application and even the most modest-priced printers will produce very good results.

To get professional results you certainly don’t need an expensive printer. Water transfer paper is available in both clear and white background and if not available at your local hobby shop, they can be easily ordered online. Clear coat spray paint is available just about everywhere and today, I am going to assume that everyone has access to a computer.

