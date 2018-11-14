New for Premium Members — Making Landings Easy

Many pilots think that stick time and getting better at making corrections are the main requirements for better landings and, therefore, give little thought to how they land or whether they’re flying correctly. As a consequence of flying without a plan and reacting to the airplane, most pilots end up making four to five times corrections during their setup and approach. This is reactive as opposed to proactive planning which really is the secret to making better landings.

