New for Premium Members — Red Bull Race Pilot Mike Goulian Interview

One of North America’s most accomplished aerobatic pilot Michael Goulian is a recognized aviation professional with a 30-year-plus career of excellence in the air.

Now a prominent competitor in the Red Bull Air Racing series, Mike took time out if his hectic schedule to answer some questions about his time in the cockpit. Model Airplane News editor Gerry Yarrish has worked with and communicated with Mike over several years for various articles involving full-size aerobatic aircraft, and as able to chat with him to get his back story that is the subject of this interview.

If you would like to read this amazing interview, and see his exciting video, Click Here to subscribe to the Model Airplane News Premium website, filled with exclusive online content.