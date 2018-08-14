New for Premium Members

An RC pilot’s guide to flying off water

When most RC modelers decide to try flying off water the question arises, “So which is better: a floatplane or a flying boat?” A floatplane, where the fuselage is sitting up on two floats, is probably easier to control during takeoff, but a flying boat, where the lower section of the fuselage is shaped like a boat’s hull, seems more forgiving when it comes to landing and taxiing in windy or choppy conditions. We just posted this informative article on the Premium website to help explain the basics for those RC pilots who want to get wet!

