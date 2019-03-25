News from Florida Jets

How cool is this? Bret Becker with his amazing XB-70 supersonic bomber took home the Best Electric Jet Performance award at Florida Jets.

Bret commented that, “This award and his event involvement,would not have happened without the support of his wife Wency. 2019 was our first time to Florida Jets and Frank Tiano put on another incredible event. Thank you to the sponsors that made this event possible (especially Danny Diaz at Powerbox America for this award).

Additionally would like to thank Daniel Schübeler for the incredible fans that keep the XB-70 flying and Andy Davis at RCJetwerx for their RoaringTop lipos. What a special night!”