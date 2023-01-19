Next level scale heli!

Fans of the TV series M*A*S*H will surely recognize the Bell 47 with its distinctive bubble canopy. Jon Ellis is a retired full-scale helicopter pilot that has turned his considerable skills to both building and flying scale helicopters. This Vario 1/4 scale Bell 47G is a masterpiece that wouldn’t look out of place on the flight line at Top Gun in the level of detail. Enjoy the walk around tour and Jon’s flying. This was filmed at the IRCHA Jamboree in Muncie, IN held at AMA HQ each year in August following the scale helicopter nationals.