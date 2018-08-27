Nick Ziroli Giant Scale Plans — New Kellogg Grumman Avenger

Nick Ziroli is constantly adding new plans to his lineup of giant scale warbirds. The new Grumman TBM-3E Avenger plan set is a 1/5.79 scale designed by Charles Kellogg and consists of five large sheets of Auto CAD drawings created from scale three views that clearly illustrate all structure as well as showing installation of flaps and retracts. The TBM-3E Avenger plan shows the installation of Sierra Giant Scale retracts, Flaps and 75cc engine and features three piece wing. The basic structures use conventional “modeling” tools and materials such as balsa and plywood, and the techniques are straightforward; easily accomplished by anyone with previous model building experience. Tech support is also available via email at www.ziroliplans.com or by phone 9:00 to 5:00 Mon – Fri EST 631-467-4765. The plan includes full-size templates for all the required parts allowing you to cut a complete “kit” before you start construction. If you don’t have the tools or time to cut your own kit Nick Ziroli Plans now carries laser cut wood kits for the TBM-3E Avenger plan. The plans have a separate instruction guide and building notes on the plans. If you choose gear or an engine not shown on the plans you should have them on hand when you start construction to make any changes needed for mounting. Nick Ziroli Plans recommends covering the airframe with 1 oz fiberglass cloth and ZAP Z-poxy finishing resin and on the elevators, rudder , ailerons use a cloth type covering like Solartex. Nick Ziroli Plans has building and scale accessories available for the TBM-3E Avenger.

Scale: 2.07.” – 1′ , Wingspan: 108″ , Length: 80″ , Wing Area: 1760 , Weight: 35-40lbs , Power: 75-85cc gas