Aside from its national headquarters building and many flying sites, one of the must see stops at the National Aeromodeling Center is the National Model Aviation Museum.

The museum is a walk back through the history of all facets of model aviation including free-flight, control line, and of course, radio control. There’s even an old time hobby shop, interactive displays, trophies, and a restoration center where display models are readied for the floor.

Enjoy a little stroll through time.