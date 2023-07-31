And now for some Remote ID good news …

And now for some Remote ID good news …
Tim McKay once again provides the RC pilot community with a Remote ID update. As part of the FAA’s new remote ID ruling, all RC aircraft flying after Sept Sept 16, 2023 need remote ID electronics installed in the model aircraft or drone. The one exception is recreational RC airplanes flying in an FAA-approved FRIA. Learn all about the latest clubs who have been designated FRIAs in Tim’s latest video post.
