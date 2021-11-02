Old School Model Works Fifty Six

The Fifty Six takes its design cues from the original .09- to .15-size Carl Goldberg Falcon 56 of the 1960s. Reworked to incorporate modern, lasercut techniques to make kit building better than ever. Priced at $185.95, the Fifty Six maintains its iconic good looks and great flying characteristics while introducing simplified building features, as well as laser-cut precision. Building the 56-inch wing, (and stabilizer) are a snap as all of the ribs include building tabs to allow precise alignment on your building board.

The fuselage is built around a self-aligning, light-weight box structure for added strength. The removable wing is held in place using old-school rubber bands (also included). Power can be glow or electric and the fuselage 41.5 inch-long fuselage has a magnetic top hatch so you have quick access to either your fuel tank or batteries. Weighing 3.5 to 4.5 pounds ready to fly, the 4-channel Fifty Six is also a Vintage R/C Society legal design.

