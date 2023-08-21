Oooohh that Moki sound!

We love radial engines and this 50% Gee Bee racer with a huge Moki radial engine is incredible! Over a 12 foot wingspan the Moki 400cc is 5-cylinders and swings a 38-inch propeller.

 

