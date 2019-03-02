Monster P-40 Warhawk: First Flight!

Watching the first flight of this giant 7.6-foot-span warbird is a real treat! Piloted by Josef Spielhofer of the Austrian Falcon Wings, the plane weighs in at 61 pounds and is powered by a 3W 150 R2 inline engine and uses Weatronics radio gear. Watch to the very end for a landing that will get your adrenaline going! (It’s time to mow the field!) Thanks to Rcscaleairplanes for taking and posting this great video.

