Tips for Painting Micro Pilot Figures

For the Flyzone Micro Albatros and the micro Fokker Dr.I Triplane, there’s a little white styrofoam, super lightweight pilot bust included in the box. But few RC modelers add this little guy because it requires some painting to make him look like a WW1 aviator instead of a snowman!

Here’s some tips to make the job quick and easy! A little bit of effort really brings these micro RC WW1 warbirds to life!

Here’s what you need: Some foam safe paint, fine tipped brushes, a bit of water, a paper plate and some napkins.

1. To make the job a bit easier, spear the poor aviator with a hobby knife so you can hold and adjust him while you paint. The first color to apply is the skin tone on the face. Use white, red and a dash of brown to get the tone you like. Mix the colors on the paper plate and use a semi broad brush to apply the paint. Neatness doesn’t count here, just slap it on and let dry.

2. Mix up a light brown color (brown and white) and apply to the leather flying helmet areas! You have to be a little more careful now, don’t get any on the face. Let dry and apply a second coat to give a nice even cover.

3. Now add a little black to the brown and add the leather flying jacket. Be sure not to get any on the shoulder straps which should remain white. Now add some black to the goggle lenses, and a little silver on the shoulder strap buckles and around the goggle frames. With the dark brown add some detail on the leather helmet (seams and the goggle band,) and with some dark dark brown (more black) add some shadow lowlights around the collar and on the sides of the straps. A little dab of silver in the middle of the goggle lenese makes him look like a pilot instead of the Cyclops from the X-Men! A small bit of darker redish flesh tone hints at the lips. Don’t use bright red unless you are painting Amelia Earhart!

4. Add a dab of foam safe glue to the base and glue him into place in the cockpit! Job’s done and you’re ready to look for that dastardly Snoopy in his Sopwith Doghouse! Go get ’em Baron!