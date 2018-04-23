ParkZone T-28 Trojan 1.1m PNP & BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From ParkZone:

The original ParkZone® T-28 park flyer is practically a legend among the RC electric flight and scale communities. Originally in production for nearly a decade, its friendly flying characteristics revolutionized what warbird flying in the convenient settings of park is all about. As a result, thousands of hobbyists realized the potent benefits of brushless electric power and that flying a small well-engineered warbird was nothing to fear. It also confirmed that construction with EPO foam proved that airframes could be lightweight and surprisingly durable.

Now, and likely forever, the ParkZone® T-28 1.1m park flyer is the ideal model for solo pilots looking for the perfect first warbird. Distinctive in appearance, it’s growling radial-engine look, clear bubble canopy and stout airframe deliver exciting fighter appeal. Engineering with durable EPO material keeps wing load exceptionally low to offer great flight performance that has no bad tendencies. Steerable trike gear provides easy ground handling and the low-mounted wing delivers the ideal blend of natural stability and sport aerobatics capability. The vivid U.S. Navy-inspired trim scheme adds a historic connection that’s also easy to see while flying. Whether you want to enjoy low-wing agility at a local park, or just a fun sport-scale model to relax with, the ParkZone T-28 is the airplane you’ll never want to leave at home.

Needed to Complete:

Full-range, 4+ Channel Transmitter and 4+ Channel Receiver

1800–2200mAh 3S 11.1V Li-Po Flight Battery

3S Compatible Li-Po Charger

What’s in the box?

(1) ParkZone T-28 1.1m PNP Airplane

(1) 480-size Brushless, 960Kv Outrunner Motor

(1) 30A Brushless ESC

(4) Micro-size Servos

(1) User Manual

Durable Construction

Construction with durable EPO material makes it possible to replicate complex detail in a lightweight form. The result is an outstanding scale appearance that’s easy to maintain and allows the most satisfying flight experience possible to shine through.

Brushless Power

The powerful brushless outrunner motor installed features 960Kv and delivers smooth operation that’s surprisingly quiet. Excellent flight times and strong performance can be expected with 3S Li-Po battery packs from 1800–2200mAh. (Sold Separately)

Tricycle Landing Gear

Steerable nose wheel and rugged wire landing gear allow for smooth ground handling, takeoffs and landings. For you hand-launch fans out there, the landing gear can be easily removed for flight that has higher performance and a more accurate appearance.

Plug-N-Play® Version

This Plug-N-Play model comes with the same great motor, ESC and servos installed in the BNF® Basic version. All you need to do is finish some final assembly, install a receiver, charge a battery and fly.

Specs:

Aileron: Yes

Completion Level: Plug-N-Play

Elevator: Yes

Flaps: No

Flying Weight: 30oz (850.49g)

Length: 914mm (36″)

Minimum Required Radio: 6+ Channels (Sold Separately)

Propeller Size: 9.5 x 7.5

Recommended Motor Battery: 1800mAh-2200mAh 3S LiPo (Sold Separately)

Retracts: No

Rudder: Yes

Servos: 4 (Installed)

Wingspan: 1117mm (44″)

#PKZ8275 – $149.99

