ParkZone T-28 Trojan 1.1m PNP & BNF Basic [VIDEO]

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
New Gear, ParkZone
Comments
From ParkZone:
Celebrate the legendary park flyer under the brand that made it all happen. The ParkZone® T-28 1.1m warbird carries on the iconic tradition with the same simplicity and reliability that made flying in the park a global sensation. The original ParkZone T-28 park flyer is practically a legend among the RC electric flight and scale communities. Originally in production for nearly a decade, its friendly flying characteristics revolutionized what warbird flying in the convenient settings of a park is all about. As a result, thousands of hobbyists realized the potent benefits of brushless electric power and that flying a small well-engineered warbird was nothing to fear. It also confirmed that construction with EPO foam proved that airframes could be lightweight and surprisingly durable.

Features:

  • A park-size scale flight experience with sporty performance
  • Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology (BNF Basic version)
  • Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic version)Optio
  • nal SAFE® Select flight protection (BNF Basic version)
  • Goes together fast—no glue required
  • Durable construction with lightweight EPO foam
  • Vivid U.S. Navy inspired paint scheme and trim
  • Scale detail includes simulated engine, pilot figure and more
  • Removable landing gear and steerable nose wheel
  • Simple 4-channel control with 4 micro servos installed
  • Powerful brushless outrunner and electronic speed control installed
  • Fits 1800–2200mAh 3S Li-Po battery packs (sold separately)
  • Easy access top-hatch and battery compartment

Specifications:

Wingspan: 44.0 in (1118mm)
Length: 36.0 in (915mm)
Wing Area: 314 sq in (20.3 sq dm)
Flying Weight: 30.0 oz (875 g)
Motor Size: 480-Size Brushless Outrunner (installed)
Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (BNF Basic version)
Servos: (4) Micro-size servos (installed)
ESC: 30A Brushless (installed)
Experience Level: Intermediate
Aprox. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour
Battery Range: 1800-2200mAh 3S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)
Recommended Environment: Park or flying field

#PKZ8250 – $169.99
Updated: April 9, 2018 — 4:17 PM
