ParkZone T-28 Trojan 1.1m PNP & BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From ParkZone:
Celebrate the legendary park flyer under the brand that made it all happen. The ParkZone® T-28 1.1m warbird carries on the iconic tradition with the same simplicity and reliability that made flying in the park a global sensation. The original ParkZone T-28 park flyer is practically a legend among the RC electric flight and scale communities. Originally in production for nearly a decade, its friendly flying characteristics revolutionized what warbird flying in the convenient settings of a park is all about. As a result, thousands of hobbyists realized the potent benefits of brushless electric power and that flying a small well-engineered warbird was nothing to fear. It also confirmed that construction with EPO foam proved that airframes could be lightweight and surprisingly durable.
Features:
- A park-size scale flight experience with sporty performance
- Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology (BNF Basic version)
- Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic version)Optio
- nal SAFE® Select flight protection (BNF Basic version)
- Goes together fast—no glue required
- Durable construction with lightweight EPO foam
- Vivid U.S. Navy inspired paint scheme and trim
- Scale detail includes simulated engine, pilot figure and more
- Removable landing gear and steerable nose wheel
- Simple 4-channel control with 4 micro servos installed
- Powerful brushless outrunner and electronic speed control installed
- Fits 1800–2200mAh 3S Li-Po battery packs (sold separately)
- Easy access top-hatch and battery compartment
Specifications:
Wingspan: 44.0 in (1118mm)
Length: 36.0 in (915mm)
Wing Area: 314 sq in (20.3 sq dm)
Flying Weight: 30.0 oz (875 g)
Motor Size: 480-Size Brushless Outrunner (installed)
Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (BNF Basic version)
Servos: (4) Micro-size servos (installed)
ESC: 30A Brushless (installed)
Experience Level: Intermediate
Aprox. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour
Battery Range: 1800-2200mAh 3S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)
Recommended Environment: Park or flying field
#PKZ8250 – $169.99
Visit ParkZone.com
