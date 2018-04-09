ParkZone T-28 Trojan 1.1m PNP & BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From ParkZone:

Celebrate the legendary park flyer under the brand that made it all happen. The ParkZone® T-28 1.1m warbird carries on the iconic tradition with the same simplicity and reliability that made flying in the park a global sensation. The original ParkZone T-28 park flyer is practically a legend among the RC electric flight and scale communities. Originally in production for nearly a decade, its friendly flying characteristics revolutionized what warbird flying in the convenient settings of a park is all about. As a result, thousands of hobbyists realized the potent benefits of brushless electric power and that flying a small well-engineered warbird was nothing to fear. It also confirmed that construction with EPO foam proved that airframes could be lightweight and surprisingly durable.

Features:

A park-size scale flight experience with sporty performance

Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology (BNF Basic version)

Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic version)Optio

nal SAFE® Select flight protection (BNF Basic version)

Goes together fast—no glue required

Durable construction with lightweight EPO foam

Vivid U.S. Navy inspired paint scheme and trim

Scale detail includes simulated engine, pilot figure and more

Removable landing gear and steerable nose wheel

Simple 4-channel control with 4 micro servos installed

Powerful brushless outrunner and electronic speed control installed

Fits 1800–2200mAh 3S Li-Po battery packs (sold separately)

Easy access top-hatch and battery compartment

Specifications:

Wingspan: 44.0 in (1118mm)

Length: 36.0 in (915mm)

Wing Area: 314 sq in (20.3 sq dm)

Flying Weight: 30.0 oz (875 g)

Motor Size: 480-Size Brushless Outrunner (installed)

Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (BNF Basic version)

Servos: (4) Micro-size servos (installed)

ESC: 30A Brushless (installed)

Experience Level: Intermediate

Aprox. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour

Battery Range: 1800-2200mAh 3S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)

Recommended Environment: Park or flying field

#PKZ8250 – $169.99

