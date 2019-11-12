Hangar Login
Peter Goldsmith Designs 1/3-Scale L-19

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, New Gear
Comments
Just in time for your winter building project, this Bird Dog kit is just the ticket for all your club tow plane needs! The finished model has a 143-inch wingspan and is intended to use a DA 150 engine spinning a Falcon 30×12 prop. It weighs in at 47.2 pounds. The kit costs $1,300. For more info, click here.

6ch  9 servos
Recommended receiver: SPMAR12310
Recommended Gyro Spektrum AS3000
Servos Spektrum 6320’s
Recommended Batteries:
Spektrum Li-Po Smart batteries 2 x 5000
Spektrum 4000mah Life (for ignition)

Engine DA150
MTW 130 front exhaust

70mm drop KS manifolds
Prop Falcon 30 x 12”

