Peter Goldsmith Designs 1/3-Scale L-19

Just in time for your winter building project, this Bird Dog kit is just the ticket for all your club tow plane needs! The finished model has a 143-inch wingspan and is intended to use a DA 150 engine spinning a Falcon 30×12 prop. It weighs in at 47.2 pounds. The kit costs $1,300. For more info, click here.
6ch 9 servos
Recommended receiver: SPMAR12310
Recommended Gyro Spektrum AS3000
Servos Spektrum 6320’s
Recommended Batteries:
Spektrum Li-Po Smart batteries 2 x 5000
Spektrum 4000mah Life (for ignition)
Engine DA150
MTW 130 front exhaust