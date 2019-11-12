Peter Goldsmith Designs 1/3-Scale L-19

Just in time for your winter building project, this Bird Dog kit is just the ticket for all your club tow plane needs! The finished model has a 143-inch wingspan and is intended to use a DA 150 engine spinning a Falcon 30×12 prop. It weighs in at 47.2 pounds. The kit costs $1,300. For more info, click here.

6ch 9 servos

Recommended receiver: SPMAR12310

Recommended Gyro Spektrum AS3000

Servos Spektrum 6320’s

Recommended Batteries:

Spektrum Li-Po Smart batteries 2 x 5000

Spektrum 4000mah Life (for ignition)

Engine DA150

MTW 130 front exhaust

70mm drop KS manifolds

Prop Falcon 30 x 12”