Molded Parts for Phantom II

In the July 2018 issue of MAN, we featured a construction article for a sport-scale electric EDF powered Phantom II designed by Dan Savage. And since then, there have been great accessories made available to speed the building process of this iconic jet fighter.

These molded parts for the all-wood DIY jet are now available from Rodger Hecht. Just updated, Rodger is now offering fiberglass inlet ducting for the F-4 to fit a jet fan or Wemo 90mm fan. He’s also 27 sets of noses,tail cones, and canopies, so we know there must be some guys wanting these as well . According to Rodger, you stop at step #91 in the instructions to fit the ducts into the fuselage.

For more information, contact Rodger Hecht at rip2girlz@sbcglobal.net.

The exterior fiberglass parts will be primered in the molds, and he is using Dan’s original molds so you know the parts will kit.

You can contact him at: Email: rip2girlz@sbcglobal.net, Cell: 661-972-7337 (10:00am-1:00pm)

Click Here to Order Plans from Air Age Store

The F-4 uses a single fan with a single tailpipe hidden inside the twin engine nozzles. The model is designed for a 90mm fan and mini retractable landing gear. The nose cone and engine nozzles are molded fiberglass. You can also download full-color, photo-illustrated construction guides here.

Phantom II Construction Guide Part 1

Phantom II Construction Guide Part 2

Flying the Model

The model should be balanced upside-down on a balancing stand at the range shown on the plans. Set the control throws to low rates for the initial test flights. The model will require a take-off run of about 150-200 feet on level asphalt. Don’t horse it off the runway. Instead, as the model accelerates, apply gentle back pressure to the elevator and the nose should come up. As it continues to accelerate in this attitude, it will fly off the runway on its own. The F-4 is stable and responsive at all speeds and is capable of very slow flight. As you descend for landing, hold the model into a level flight attitude with the elevator and control the rate of descent with throttle. At about feet off the runway, reduce power to idle. Raise the nose to flare and touch down on the mains. Perform a thorough post-flight check to make sure that no problems have cropped up during the first flight. Take your time to get to know the model’s handling characteristics. It is a blast to fly and should present you with no surprises.