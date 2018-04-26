MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Pilatus PC-21 Turboprop — Henry Castellanos’ Road to Top Gun Entry

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2018
Comments
Pilatus PC-21 Turboprop — Henry Castellanos’ Road to Top Gun Entry

From Fort Lauderdale, FL, Henry Castellanos will be competing this year at the Top Gun Scale Invitational with his Pilatus PC-21 Turboprop from Skymaster. Flying in the X class and Pro-Am Sportsman, the 1/4-scale composite airplane has a wingspan of 90 inches, a length of 112.5 inches and is powered with KingTech K100TP (turboprop) engine spinning a scale, five-blade propeller.

Henry is using a Spektrum DX20 with a 20-channel Spektrum receiver and servos. The PC21 has a fully operational and scale cockpit with multi-function displays and a moving pilot. The aircraft was built by Franco Di Mauro from House of Power Hobbies. The past owner/operator of Modellbau USA producing RC jet aircraft, Military UAVs, turbines, Henry was a major dealer for King Tech, Jet Central and Jet Cat. He has been flying RC jets for over 17 years.

Create your own user feedback survey
Venom Batteries 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Lightbox