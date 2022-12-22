Pilot Projects Wanted!

Share your latest build with us and you could be world famous, like Randy Johnston of Timnath, Colorado, who shared his beautiful P-38 Lightning built from Ziroli plans and finished in Robin Olds’ “Scat III” scheme. Randy and his aircraft were featured in our January issue. Like Randy, you’ll also get a free subscription to The Hangar, the Model Airplane News membership site with extra articles and our archives. Email your photo and information to MAN@airage.com today!
MAN In Action
MAN In Action
|Show More
Featured Video
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.