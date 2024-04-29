Powered by Air!

Powered by Air!
Check out Tom Stanton’s latest RC creation as he designs, 3D prints, and builds an RC plane powered by compressed air. Of course compressed air power has been around for awhile and usually reserved for very intro-level (toy) planes. But this guy takes it to a whole new level! Check out this impressive and creative build.
Updated: April 29, 2024 — 1:39 PM



