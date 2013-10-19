Programming the Spektrum AR635 Receiver with AS3X Stabilization — Video

MAN Site membership 900x250
WW II First Dogfights

Gerry Yarrish
Here at Model Airplane News we have reviewed several E-flite aircraft that were outfitted with the AS3X equipped Spektrum AR635 receiver. At factory default we’re gotten excellent results, but when it comes to fine tuning the gains for increased or decreased sensitivity, the instructions can be a bit confusing. The editors checked in with Horizon Hobby and we spoke with John Redman to get us straightened out. One excellent instructional video John has made makes this procedure extremely clear. So here’s his video and it goes through the steps so clearly, that even a magazine editor can understand it. If you need some help, check this video out.

Aircraft Model Airplane News has reviewed equipped with Spektrum AR635 receiver.

E-flite CarbonZ Yak 54 CZ

E-flite CarbonZ Yak 54 CZ

 

E-flite CarbonZ Cub

E-flite CarbonZ Cub

E-flite Splendor Pattern ship with CarbonZ Technology

The E-flite Splendor Pattern ship with CarbonZ Technology

 

Updated: July 27, 2015 — 2:49 PM

  1. Texasmithy

    Super video. This made the difference to me between buying the Carbo-Z Yak-54 or not!

    Reply
  2. Michael Papa

    Sorry, this video is poor. Can’t see the leds clearly. Can’t see explicitly when you are clicking a switch. Can’t see clearly how you are tipping the receiver in the three axes. This video only made sense after I played with the unit myself in a Carbon-Z cub. Finally, and this really is important… WHAT ARE the factory default settings for gain, and direction of the three axes? From what I can tell, 2 of the axes default negative (70%?) and one positive. Why is this? Please help!

    Reply

