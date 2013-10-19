Programming the Spektrum AR635 Receiver with AS3X Stabilization — Video

Here at Model Airplane News we have reviewed several E-flite aircraft that were outfitted with the AS3X equipped Spektrum AR635 receiver. At factory default we’re gotten excellent results, but when it comes to fine tuning the gains for increased or decreased sensitivity, the instructions can be a bit confusing. The editors checked in with Horizon Hobby and we spoke with John Redman to get us straightened out. One excellent instructional video John has made makes this procedure extremely clear. So here’s his video and it goes through the steps so clearly, that even a magazine editor can understand it. If you need some help, check this video out.



