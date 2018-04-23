AMA 900X250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Pulsar 2E Ultra Lite Electric Sailplane (ARF)

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
New Gear
Comments
Pulsar 2E Ultra Lite Electric Sailplane (ARF)

From Esprit Tech:
The brand new Pulsar 2E Ultra Lite has been developed as a much improved follower of very successful Pulsar 2000 M. The wing is a built-up Balsa/Ply D-box design that utilizes classic balsa ribs and spare construction. The Hand-built wing and tail parts are covered with Ultracote. Fuselage is made of gel-coated fiberglass with kevlar reinforcement. All control surfaces come fully pre-hinged with Kevlar tape. This fully built electric sailplane needs only basic assembly. Pulsar has been built to minimize weight and maximize strength. The careful use of composites combined with an underlying wood structure in the wing ensures a good light structure that will hold its shape for a long time. This synergy of low weight and strong structure is very unusual in a production sailplane and can only be achieved with careful attention to design and construction. This is extremely light competition model. We have found the Pulsar to be an excellent light lift performer.

#STFPULSAR2E-UL – $375.00
Visit EspritModel.com
See more posts about Esprit Tech

Pulsar 2E Ultra Lite Electric Sailplane (ARF) Pulsar 2E Ultra Lite Electric Sailplane (ARF) Pulsar 2E Ultra Lite Electric Sailplane (ARF) Pulsar 2E Ultra Lite Electric Sailplane (ARF)

Updated: April 23, 2018 — 2:40 PM
Create your own user feedback survey
Venom Batteries 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
Model Airplane News
WordPress Lightbox