Pulsar 2E Ultra Lite Electric Sailplane (ARF)

From Esprit Tech:

The brand new Pulsar 2E Ultra Lite has been developed as a much improved follower of very successful Pulsar 2000 M. The wing is a built-up Balsa/Ply D-box design that utilizes classic balsa ribs and spare construction. The Hand-built wing and tail parts are covered with Ultracote. Fuselage is made of gel-coated fiberglass with kevlar reinforcement. All control surfaces come fully pre-hinged with Kevlar tape. This fully built electric sailplane needs only basic assembly. Pulsar has been built to minimize weight and maximize strength. The careful use of composites combined with an underlying wood structure in the wing ensures a good light structure that will hold its shape for a long time. This synergy of low weight and strong structure is very unusual in a production sailplane and can only be achieved with careful attention to design and construction. This is extremely light competition model. We have found the Pulsar to be an excellent light lift performer.

#STFPULSAR2E-UL – $375.00

Visit EspritModel.com

