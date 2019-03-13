Quickie Mixing Pad

If you fins yourself without a small mixing cup for your two-part epoxy, put those pieces of unwanted Junk Mail to good use. Most advertisements are printed on glossy paper and this is perfect for mixing epoxy on. Cut them into convenient sizes and store them on the workbench. Mix your epoxy, apply it to your model and then fold up the used “mixing pad” and toss in your trash can.
