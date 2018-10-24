The Master shares his secrets

What maneuver does the “Father of 3D” Quique Samonzini most enjoy flying? Quique says, “I like them all, but if I had to choose one, it would be a well-done torque roll. It’s a really popular maneuver now. But when it is done show center, low to the ground with constant rotation that never stops and no gain or loss in altitude, it is a real crowd-pleaser. And especially if you have a smoke system on the plane, with the plane locked into one spot and smoke billowing all around, I don’t think you can do a more impressive maneuver.”

MAN: What tips do you have for anyone who wants to learn the torque roll?

QS: We all know how to do a basic torque roll, but to refine the maneuver, you have to use all four controls to keep the plane in a perfect position. Throttle needs to be adjusted so that the plane stays in one position; no climbing or going down. You have to play with the throttle and use a few clicks of up and down to make the plane stay there. The tail, elevator and rudder will keep the plane in a perfect vertical position. If there is any wind, you will need some left aileron to keep the plane rotating. When the plane is facing into the wind, it has a tendency to stop rotating; this is when you will have toinput some left aileron to maintain the plane’s rotation. Basically, you have to move all four channels to keep the plane precisely positioned. For dramatic effect, the smoke should be turned on once the plane is locked into its perfect position. That way, the smoke will almost cover the airplane.

MAN: Is there a particular plane that performs this maneuver really well?

QS: I like the Yak, but the Python does it pretty good, too. A plane with a round engine cowl would do this maneuver well. These types of planes tend not to have any bad habits. If you did a torque roll with a CAP, it would tend to pull toward the wheels really bad. With the motor centered in the round cowl, this does not happen.