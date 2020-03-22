R.I.P. Bob Violett

We woke up today and learned of the very sad news that Bob Violett had passed away. All in the RC community recognized him as the father of what we now know as the RC Jet industry. Without his innovation and drive for excellence, the jet modelling world wouldn’t be the same. For many years, the editors of Model Airplane News have reported on his amazing scale and sport jet designs, and watched as he lead the development of RC Jet aircraft with his company Bob Violett Models (BVM).

Bob served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and piloted both A-4 Skyhawks and F-7 Crusaders and flew 76 combat missions, and was awarded the “Distinguished Flying Cross” and numerous other military honors. After he finished his tour in the Navy Bob became a pilot for Eastern Airlines.

Active in model competition including Pattern, Scale, and Pylon racing, his early involvement in pylon racing lead to the development of his “BobCat” design, (published in the February 1973 issue of Model Airplane News), which earned him many championship titles. Ultimately, Bob developed a ducted-fan unit and used it to power his F-4 phantom-looking model called the “Sundowner”. This sport pattern model incorporated an exposed ducted fan unit design.

After taking an early retirement from Eastern Airlines he started BVM in 1981. Recognizing early ducted fan jet models as being very noisy, Bob worked to produce much quieter versions. He developed new ways of making internal inlet ducting and this led to ducted fan jet models that operated more efficiently and at very low sound levels.

(Above) Bob Violett (Right) and Frank Tiano show off a couple of Bob’s latest Jet models.

Bob also authored several articles relating to construction techniques and developments in his own publication “Inlet.” Originally from Maryland, he acted in the capacity of directing contests in the Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia areas. Recognizing Bob for all his involvement dedication in the RC Industry, the Academy of Model Aeronautics inducted him, in 1996, into the Model Aviation Hall of Fame. In 2018, Bob was also an Inductee into the National Miniature Pylon Racing Association (NMPRA) Hall of Fame.

We at Model Airplane News offer our sincere condolences to Bob’s family and to all who knew him as a friend. Our hobby has lost a giant who’s inspiration touched us all. The world is just a bit smaller without him.