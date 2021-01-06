Farewell to our friend, Frank Tiano

It’s with great sadness that we just learned that our long time friend and RC scale legend Frank Tiano passed away late Monday night. All of us at Model Airplane News are deeply saddened and offer our sincerest of condolences to his family and friends. Frank’s love for scale RC airplanes was endless and he was a huge support of our hobby. The loss we all feel is deep and without measure.
His wife Carol commented that, “Not only was he a wonderful partner in life, but father to Lisa and Thea, grandfather of four, brother to Michele and Donna, brother-in-law, and Special Uncle to nine”. His favorite title lately was “Luca’s Daddy.”
Carol also said, “Frank valued his friendships, and cared for everyone… I know everyone will be wondering about the future of Florida Jets, and Top Gun. We will be contacting and posting updates shortly”.