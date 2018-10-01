Radial powered Giant Telemaster

What do you do when you have a new Moki 180 5-cylinder gas engine and you want to test run it before you install it in your 1/3-scale WW 1 Nieuport 28? Our good friend and flying buddy Whitney Philbrick decided to come up with a stable and easy to fly flying test bed!

Mating the Moki 180 to the 12 foot Telemaster required a bit of firewall and fuselage modifications, but overall the combo was a pretty straightforward project. Whitney uses Airtronics radio gear to control his amazing giant scale “test stand” and everyone who’s seen it says it’s the sound that satisfies!

Rumor has it Whitney is thinking with a landing gear change and modifying (Kit bashing) his 12 Foot Telemaster, he can produce a standoff scale TravelAir 6000. We see the resemblance!