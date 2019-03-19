Rage R/C Super Cub MX — No Pressure Flying

Sometimes, all you want to do is grab your model and go out and put in some relaxing flights around the pea-patch! Or perhaps you want to enjoy some indoor RC flying fun. The answer to both of these scenarios is the new Super Cub MX from Rage R/C.

With a span just under 20 inches and flying weight of about 2 ounces, this backyard flyer is a great Micro RC performer. And with its onboard (and adjustable) PASS stabilization system it’s a great choice for the beginner with little to no piloting experience. With the help of an accomplished RC pilot, this plane can be a first time trainer. Watch for a Flight Report coming in the July issue of MAN.