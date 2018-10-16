Rage RC X-Fly VTOL

If you’re ready for a unique RC flying experience, the Rage X-Fly VTOL is the aircraft for you. In addition to typical 4-channel drone control, the X-Fly is capable of high alpha flight like an aircraft thanks to software that allows pilots to fly at either 20- or 35-degree angles of attack. It also includes features like one-touch takeoff and landing, altitude hold, and dual rates that allow you to fly with control speed that matches your skill level.

Plus, the included LiPo battery provides plenty of power and flight times of over 5 minutes. The X-Fly not only has a futuristic design with bright, attractive graphics — it’s made of durable EPP foam and is equipped with powerful LEDs that provide great visibility, day or night.

The X-Fly VTOL comes factory-assembled with a 2.4GHz 4-channel transmitter, a 250mAh 1-cell LiPo, and a convenient USB charger and spare propellers. Watch for a Flight Test in the February issue of MAN.