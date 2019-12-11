RC F-14 Tomcat Sweep-wing Jet

Hands down, one of our all time favorite fighter jet, the F-14 Tomcat was made famous by the movie Top Gun. Grumman’s twin-engine fighter was carrier based and had a variable geometry (swing wing) design. This impressive RC turbine powered 1/7-scale Tomcat flew at the popular Best in the West Jet Rally in Buttonwillow, CA.

With the wings extended, the F-14 has excellent flight control and allows the model to takeoff and land as slower speeds. With the wing swept all the way back, the speed is impressive while still providing good pitch and roll control.

As the video shows, the Tomcat is an amazing jet on the flightline and in the air!

Video courtesyof The RC Geek