RC Snow-Ski Flying
We salute the RC pilots who brave the freezing temps! Most people bundle up and stay indoors, but Youtuber Axbri doesn’t let the winter weather stop him. Check out this great video of perfect snow-ski takeoffs and landings. Watch to the end where Axbri shows how he made the balsa skis for his bush plane.