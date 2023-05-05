RC Telemetry Made Easy!

RC Telemetry Made Easy!
Onboard telemetry systems can collect various forms of data (airspeed, altitude, engine temperature, battery capacity, etc.) and transmit that to your transmitter. After a flight, it is very easy to transfer this data to a home computer and analyze what was going on during your flight. Check out Tim McKay and his buddy as they discuss everything you need to know about telemetry.
