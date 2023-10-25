If you want excitement then this is the video for you! Ten RC warbirds in formation take flight through fireworks and explosions. Be sure to take notice of the impressive flying–it’s not easy to fly in low light, much less with 10 planes buzzing overhead. Enjoy the show!
RC Warbird Formation & Pyrotechnics!
